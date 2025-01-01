Huascar Medina was born in Killeen, Texas. He is the author of Un Mango Grows in Kansas (Spartan Press, 2020) and How to Hang the Moon (Spartan Press, 2017).

Medina is the literary editor for seveneightfive magazine, a Sunday columnist for the Kansas Reflector, and a staff editor at South Broadway Press. He currently resides in Lawrence, Kansas, and serves as the seventh poet laureate of Kansas. In 2022, Medina received an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship.

