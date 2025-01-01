A writer and poet, J V Brummels lives in western Wayne County where his family runs a horseback cattle ranch. He holds a B.A. in psychology and English and a MA in creative writing from Syracuse University. He’s taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Wayne State College and in the New York State Poets-in-Schools Program. He’s served as editor for Nebraska Territory. Honors include receiving an NEA Literature Fellowship; the Elkhorn Review Poetry Prize in 1987; and the Nebraska Book Award for Poetry (2008) for Book of Grass. His book Cheyenne Line and Other Poems was named one of the Nebraska 150 Book in 2017. A longtime professor at Wayne State College, he’s also written and published short fiction and a novel. For the last 20 years he’s served as publisher of Logan House, co-founded with Jim Reese, which specializes in contemporary American poetry. In 2006 he was named director of the newly created WSC Press. WPAFind more at https://www.facebook.com/people/JV-Brummels/100026536271624/