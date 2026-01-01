Jacob Gutierrez is an HPPR intern that came straight out of West Texas A&M University with a Music Technology degree. Starting off as a volunteer, editing HPPR’s Classical Music Amarillo regional program, he joined the team in the studio in May of 2026.

“Getting to produce the classical show was a great experience, as it allowed me to learn more about HPPR and how much it means to the High Plains,” Jacob says. “I loved every bit of it and wanted to join the team at the studio. Not only is the music great, but getting to know the people has been fun and gets better day by day.”

In Jacob's free time, if he’s not playing online games with friends, he’s listening to new musical artists, practicing his editing skills on audio production apps, volunteering in the community, or consuming eerie media — books, audiobooks and podcasts.