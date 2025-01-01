Janice Northerns grew up on a farm in rural West Texas and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas Tech University. After teaching college and high school English for many years, she took an early retirement to devote more time to writing. She lived in Southwest Kansas with her husband for many years before moving to Wichita. Northerns’ poems have been published in literary journals, including: Iron Horse Literary Review, Southwestern American Literature, Laurel Review, and many others. Her first collection of poetry, Some Electric Hum, won the Byron Caldwell Smith Book Award for poetry from the University of Kansas and the Nelson Book Award from the Kansas Authors Club. Find more at https://www.janicenortherns.com/ .