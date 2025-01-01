Jessica IsaacsHPPR Poets on the Plains, Featured Poet
Jessica Isaacs’ poetry has been published in several journals and anthologies, most recently Cybersoleil, Sugarmule, and Elegant Rage. “Belly of the Whale” and “Tortoise” are poems from her current book deep August. She has presented her poetry at the National and Regional Pop Culture / American Culture Conferences, Scissortail Creative Writing Festivals, Full Circle Bookstore, Woody Guthrie Festivals, and Howlers & Yawpers Creativity Symposiums. She is an English and Humanities Professor at Seminole State College, and makes her home in Prague, Oklahoma with her one husband, two kids, two dogs, four cats, three fish, and a variety of snails. Co-editor and Founder at Dragon Poet Review, Isaacs was the recipient of the 2015 Oklahoma Book Award for Poetry for Deep August (Village Books Press, 2014). She has a BA in English, a BS in Mass Communication from East Central University and Masters in Creative Studies and Playwriting from the University of Central Oklahoma and an MFA in poetry from Oklahoma City University. https://www.facebook.com/jessicaisaacs.writerspage/
