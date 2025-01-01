A writer of poetry and prose, Brown earned a degree in English with a minor in Professional Writing from CU in 1992. She has published two collections of poetry, “Oklahomagraphy” and “The Feral Love Poems,” the latter of which has been described as “masterful portraits of people and places in everyday moments, at their conflicted and laconic best.”

In addition to reading at literary festivals throughout the Midwest and Southwest, Brown is a member of the faculty at Missouri Southern State University, where she teaches professional and creative writing. Her work has appeared in literary journals including Red Earth Review, Concho River Review, The Sea Letter, Langdon Review of the Arts in Texas, Louisiana Review, The Oklahoma Review, Cybersoleil, The Mid-America Poetry Review and San Pedro River Review.

References

POEMS — RHINO — A Girl You Could Get PT. 2 by Joey Brown

https://thesealettercompany.com/2019/11/08/the-fate-of-some-minnows-comanche-lake-c-1977/