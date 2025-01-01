Katherine Hoerth is the author of five poetry collections: Flare Stacks in Full Bloom (Texas Review Press, 2022), Borderland Mujeres (SFA University Press, 2021), The Lost Chronicles of Slue Foot Sue (Angelina River Press, 2018), Goddess Wears Cowboy Boots (Lamar University Literary Press, 2014), and The Garden Uprooted (Slough Press, 2012). She is the 2015 recipient of the Helen C. Smith Prize for the best book of poetry in Texas and the 2021 Poetry of the Plains Prize from North Dakota State University Press. Her work has been published in numerous literary magazines including Summerset Review, Valparaiso Review, and Southwestern American Literature. In 2017, Katherine joined the English and Modern languages department at Lamar University as an Assistant Professor of creative writing and Editor-in-Chief at Lamar University Literary Press. She is a member of the Texas Institute of Letters and lives in Beaumont. More information can be found at http://katiehoerth.blogspot.com/.