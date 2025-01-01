© 2025
High Plains
Krys Boyd

A graduate of Texas Christian University’s Bob Schieffer College of Communication, Krys began her career as a journalist along the U.S./Mexico border and returned to North Texas in 1999 to serve as News Director for Broadcast.com, and later Senior Producer of Broadcast News at Yahoo. Krys joined KERA in 2001, hosting the nightly radio talk show Conversations. Later, she wrote and produced documentary and educational television programs, including the critically-acclaimed, nationally broadcast JFK: Breaking the News in 2003, and served as producer and co-host of the Emmy Award-winning public affairs program On The Record. She also hosted a weekly television version of Think from 2007-2011.

Think has been honored with numerous local, state and national awards. Krys and her husband, Matt, live in Dallas and have four children.