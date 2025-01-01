LAURA HERSHEY (1962–2010) was a poet and disabilities activist. During her lifetime, she published poems in numerous periodicals and anthologies, and she was the author of Survival Strategies for Going Abroad: A Guide for People with Disabilities (Mobility International USA, 2005). Her chapbook of poems Spark Before Dark (Finishing Line Press, 2011) was published shortly after her death, and the book Laura Hershey: On the Life and Work of an American Master (Pleiades Press, 2019), edited by Meg Day and Niki Herd, collects Hershey’s poems alongside essays on her literary importance. Hershey lived in Englewood, Colorado, just outside Denver. https://laurahershey.com/

