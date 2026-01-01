Marissa Portillo joined HPPR as an intern in May of 2026. She is a recent graduate of West Texas A&M University’s Music Tech program. Marissa has been helping the station by editing audio, conducting artist interviews, managing the music archive, generating on-air content, assisting at HPPR’s Living Room Concert series, and assisting with sound setup during in-studio performances.

Outside of work, Marissa spends her time gaming, shooting photography, and composing music. If you haven’t seen her perform live with the WT Electronic Ensemble, you’re missing out!