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96.3 FM near St. Francis in northwest Kansas is off air due to technical difficulties. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

Marissa Portillo

Intern, HPPR Studios - Amarillo

Marissa Portillo joined HPPR as an intern in May of 2026. She is a recent graduate of West Texas A&M University’s Music Tech program. Marissa has been helping the station by editing audio, conducting artist interviews, managing the music archive, generating on-air content, assisting at HPPR’s Living Room Concert series, and assisting with sound setup during in-studio performances.

Outside of work, Marissa spends her time gaming, shooting photography, and composing music. If you haven’t seen her perform live with the WT Electronic Ensemble, you’re missing out!