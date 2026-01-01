Marit Ehmke is a filmmaker and farmer who grew up on a wheat farm in western Kansas. She earned a B.S. in Journalism: News and Information from the University of Kansas with distinction as a member of the Kappa Tau Alpha journalism honor society. Marit moved to Bozeman, MT, in 2015 to work at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. She joined the Science and Natural History Filmmaking MFA program in 2020 with a focus on rural life and agriculture. She now resides in western Kansas and is excited to make films about the area, including films about the Ogallala Aquifer and her family. Find more at https://maritehmke.com/

Artist Statement

I am drawn to remote, rural places — open, binary, so expansive you might be swallowed up in it. These places often offer clarity of experience where what is sometimes lost in other environments becomes plain. When I am most moved to create, it’s in the spirit of highlighting subjects or aspects of our lives that don’t get as much attention. I love documenting the tiny pieces that make up a whole, and I love for the story to be one less common to put together. Truly, it is what we pay attention to that we care about, and I care about the quiet, remote places and people that are home to me.