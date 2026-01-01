Megan Hope is a fourth-generation native of Garden City, Kansas, now based in Missouri, whose career has focused for more than 30 years on immigrant advocacy and social justice. She currently serves as the National Qualified Representative Program Social Worker at Mariposa Legal, supporting immigrants throughout the United States who have been determined unable to represent themselves in immigration proceedings. Before joining Mariposa Legal in 2023, Hope spent 12 years as Social Service Project Director at the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network in the Denver area, overseeing behavioral-health advocacy, legal case support, and social-service coordination for vulnerable immigrants. Since childhood growing up as the youngest Hope daughter, sister to HPPR Founder Quentin Hope, Megan is an ardent supporter and follower of HPPR.