NATALIE G’SCHWIND grew up in the canyons around Callaway, Nebraska. She makes her living managing Nebraska’s sandhills grasslands and helps out at the family ranch every chance she gets. She has two books Bays and Prairies and Ways of Bays. She had the honor to contribute poems to Sally Harper Bates’s Facing West: Voices of Western Women Volume II and Betty Lynne McCarthy’s REAL, which received the EQUUS AWARD and the Will Rogers Medallion Award. In 2024 she received the Della Johns Scholarship to attend and present at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada and was asked back for the 2026 gathering.