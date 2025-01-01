OLIVER BAEZ BENDORF (b. 1987) is the author of three poetry collections: The Spectral Wilderness (Kent State University Press, 2015), Advantages of Being Evergreen (Cleveland State University Press, 2019), and Consider the Rooster (Nightboat Books, 2024), which is longlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award. His poems have appeared in periodical such as The American Poetry Review, The Nation, and The Yale Review, as well as in anthologies such as Latino Poetry and Troubling the Line: Trans and Genderqueer Poetry and Poetics. He has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and CantoMundo as well as a Publishing Triangle Award. He lives in Longmont, Colorado. https://www.oliverbaezbendorf.com/