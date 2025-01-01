From Ringwood, Oklahoma, Paul Bowers teaches writing and literature at Northern Oklahoma College. He holds a B.A. from the University of Tulsa and both an M.A. and a Ph D. from Oklahoma State University. Honors include Pushcart nominations for fiction and poetry, and the Herman M. Swafford Award for Fiction. Recent publications include a book-length poetry collection, The Lone, Cautious, Animal Life (purple flag press, D. 2016).

