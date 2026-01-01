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Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in the Amarillo area is off air due to technical difficulties. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

96.3 FM near St. Francis in northwest Kansas is off air due to technical difficulties. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

Raquel Villatoro | The Waco Bridge