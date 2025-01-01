Sarah McKinstry-Brown is the author of Cradling Monsoons (Blue Light Press, 2010) and This Bright Darkness (Black Lawrence Press, 2019). Born and raised in Albuquerque, Sarah is the recipient of three Nebraska Book Awards, an Academy of American Poets Prize, as well as a Sewanee Writers’ Conference Tennessee Williams Scholarship in poetry and a Nebraska Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship Award. An Editorial Board Member for Spark Wheel Press, Sarah’s poems appear in RATTLE, Ruminate, Smartish Pace, South Dakota Review, Sugar House Review, West Virginia’s Standardized tests (a beautiful irony given that she was, is, and will always be, a terrible standardized test-taker), and elsewhere. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband, poet Matt Mason, and their two children. https://www.hellosmb.com/poet