Seth Wieck's forthcoming collection of poetry Call Out Coyote will be published by Wiseblood Books in 2026. His stories, essays, and poetry can be read in the Broad River Review, Local Culture, and Front Porch Republic, where he serves as a contributing editor. He also serves on the advisory board of the Center for the Study of the American West. He lives in Amarillo, Texas with his wife and three children. You can find his website at www.sethwieck.com/.