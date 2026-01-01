Sienna Blackburn was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas. A graduate of Tascosa High School and Amarillo College, she joined HPPR in the summer of 2026 as our Content Operations Assistant. “I’m happy to be part of a team that brings music, information, and vital resources to the High Plains area,” Sienna says.

“I first heard about High Plains Public Radio in a high school graphic design class of all places, and I’m glad that I did. HPPR puts out some fantastic programming that I and others in my area just wouldn’t get access to otherwise,” she says. “When you feel like you’ve heard every song in the world, HPPR DJs always have something new and unique to offer.”

Outside of work, Sienna spends much of her free time working on digital art and illustrations. Her weekends are often consumed by tabletop gaming, a hodge-podge of different literary and artistic passion projects. When not creating, she enjoys reading historical nonfiction (especially stories involving the Cold War), comics, and graphic novels. HPPR welcomes Sienna as an important member of our tech team, working closely to ensure seamless, on-air programming for every listener across our region.

Sienna can be reached at sblackburn@hppr.org.

