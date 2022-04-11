Growing on the High Plains: Celosia

As the sun heats up and the days get longer, it's hard to avoid thinking about what plants might be accompanying us this year throughout the growing season. One particularly charming annual to consider is the fiery-hued celosia. It thrives in warm, dry climates—so it's perfect for our High Plains weather. Related to the ancient grain amaranth, which is not unlike milo (sorghum), celosia is a fascinating plant featuring a variety of textures, ranging from feathery cones to brainy folds.