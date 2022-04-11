© 2021
High Plains
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Celosia

Published March 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
Today's Growing on the High Plains sends up praises for an easy-to-grow annual (that's also very easy on the eyes!).

As the sun heats up and the days get longer, it's hard to avoid thinking about what plants might be accompanying us this year throughout the growing season. One particularly charming annual to consider is the fiery-hued celosia. It thrives in warm, dry climates—so it's perfect for our High Plains weather. Related to the ancient grain amaranth, which is not unlike milo (sorghum), celosia is a fascinating plant featuring a variety of textures, ranging from feathery cones to brainy folds.

Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
