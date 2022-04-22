Growing on the High Plains: Iris History

One of the more dramatic spring flowers takes its name from the Greek goddess of rain and rainbows: Iris. Today's episode will share some little-known history of the ancient heroine and her namesake flower. Iris roots have been processed for everything from medicinal to olfactory applications, and their likeness has been employed by reigning empires. Whether thrown into the fire or tossed into a cask of spirits, irises and their extracts have been enhancing the senses for centuries.