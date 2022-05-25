Growing on the High Plains: Patchouli

Travel with me to Pratt, KS today as I take a springtime stroll through a parking lot plant sale, scoring a scent-heavy potted pal that takes me back to my time among the flower children. If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m talking about patchouli. Most associated with aromatherapy and a staple hippie perfume, this drought-resistant plant was originally native to Asia, though it often also features in lore from ancient Egypt. The spicy, heady odor has been a welcome presence in our home, though I struggled at first to strike the right balance of light, heat, and location so the little plant could thrive. Each sniff of the patchouli plant transports me back to San Francisco in the 60s, when all was music, peace and love.

