Growing on the High Plains: Arbor Day
"The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
There's no doubt that early settlers of the High Plains noticed the lack of trees. Not only did they find them aesthetically pleasing, reminding them of their European origins, but also as a practical addition to the treeless flatlands. The need for shelter, windbreaks, and added air filtration made this foliage attractive. Tune in for today's installment for a look at how we came to have Arbor Day, as well as how the trees of our region continue to enrich our lives in this region.