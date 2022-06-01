© 2021
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Arbor Day

Published April 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
"The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn." —Ralph Waldo Emerson

There's no doubt that early settlers of the High Plains noticed the lack of trees. Not only did they find them aesthetically pleasing, reminding them of their European origins, but also as a practical addition to the treeless flatlands. The need for shelter, windbreaks, and added air filtration made this foliage attractive. Tune in for today's installment for a look at how we came to have Arbor Day, as well as how the trees of our region continue to enrich our lives in this region.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
