Growing on the High Plains: Artichokes

Among gardeners, I know I'm not alone when it comes to having a bit of a "savior complex" anytime I'm faced with a plant sale, especially when the inventory looks particularly xeric. So it was no surprise that had to scoop up a few artichoke plants when I saw them at a recent hardware store shelf. Having lived in the Bay Area, right by the epicenter of artichoke cultivation, I have fond memories of savoring these pangolin-scaled green globes, scraping the tender meat off a roasted leaf for an afternoon snack. Will they grow on the High Plains? Tune in to find out!