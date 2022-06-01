© 2021
High Plains
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Artichokes

Published May 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
Do you have a problem resisting when it comes to plants in need of rescue? Yeah, me too.

Among gardeners, I know I'm not alone when it comes to having a bit of a "savior complex" anytime I'm faced with a plant sale, especially when the inventory looks particularly xeric. So it was no surprise that had to scoop up a few artichoke plants when I saw them at a recent hardware store shelf. Having lived in the Bay Area, right by the epicenter of artichoke cultivation, I have fond memories of savoring these pangolin-scaled green globes, scraping the tender meat off a roasted leaf for an afternoon snack. Will they grow on the High Plains? Tune in to find out!

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
