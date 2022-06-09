Growing on the High Plains: Spirea

Tracing the journey of our early High Plains settlers, I thought we'd spend today celebrating a couple of "pretties" that were favored by the botanically-inclined families of yore. I'm talking about the flowering shrub, spirea. These flexible flora go way back, having been planted and used in ancient civilizations for everything from wedding adornments to horse whips. But when I see them towering up, flashing their intricate blooms like lace on a deep, green leafy canvas, I'm always transported to a tree-lined neighborhood full of spirea, fragrant and flowing in the the summer wind.