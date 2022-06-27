© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SkipMancini.jpg
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Hostas

Published June 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
hostas.jpg

Today's installment of Growing on the High Plains unfurls some knowledge about a common, leafy plant you would certainly recognize: the hosta.

Originally discovered in the 1700s, these lush, tropical-looking plants actual need it quite cold for their hibernation cycle. The most typical plants come in shades that melt from greens to blues to yellows, and their textures vary as well. There are some landscaping "do's" and "don'ts" with hostas, but they often do quite well in our region. Though if you plant them, you might have some critter friends: slugs and snails LOVE to party at the hostas.

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
See stories by Skip Mancini