Growing on the High Plains: Hostas

Originally discovered in the 1700s, these lush, tropical-looking plants actual need it quite cold for their hibernation cycle. The most typical plants come in shades that melt from greens to blues to yellows, and their textures vary as well. There are some landscaping "do's" and "don'ts" with hostas, but they often do quite well in our region. Though if you plant them, you might have some critter friends: slugs and snails LOVE to party at the hostas.