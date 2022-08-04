Growing on the High Plains: Snowballs

You might have noticed something peculiar about this season's snowball bushes. They are HUGE!

Also known as viburnum, snowballs usually pop in the spring, but these summer blooms seem to be having some sort of an extended run. These popular flowering landscape shrubs come in countless varieties, and most do grow quite well in our High Plains climate and alkaline soil.

Most often sporting pale white or pink clusters, they frequently perfume the air in garden areas, so they're a frequent favorite to decorate walkways. Listen to learn more, especially if you're considering adding snowballs to your growing space.