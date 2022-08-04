© 2021
Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: Snowballs

Published July 28, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
On today's edition of the program, winter is coming. (Well, not really, but don't tell the snowballs!)

You might have noticed something peculiar about this season's snowball bushes. They are HUGE!

Also known as viburnum, snowballs usually pop in the spring, but these summer blooms seem to be having some sort of an extended run. These popular flowering landscape shrubs come in countless varieties, and most do grow quite well in our High Plains climate and alkaline soil.

Most often sporting pale white or pink clusters, they frequently perfume the air in garden areas, so they're a frequent favorite to decorate walkways. Listen to learn more, especially if you're considering adding snowballs to your growing space.

Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
