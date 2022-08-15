Growing on the High Plains: A Fruitful Frenzy

Today's installment of Growing on the High Plains is heat-sealed and full of sweet-and-tart goodness. Yes, it's time to get the jam pot out and begin the "jarring" process of assembling an assortment of jellies, jams, compotes, and preserves for the yearly fundraiser that benefits our local humane society and animal shelter. From apples and apricots to strawberries, nectarines & "Indian peaches," the summer's bounty will be sorted into ripeness squadrons and prepared for their glass-and-metal homes. Though the flavors are sweet, the floor sure is sticky!

