Growing on the High Plains

Growing on the High Plains: A Fruitful Frenzy

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
Today, we're getting a little fruity as I share an annual tradition that takes over my kitchen for a while — but it's all for a good, furry cause.

Today's installment of Growing on the High Plains is heat-sealed and full of sweet-and-tart goodness. Yes, it's time to get the jam pot out and begin the "jarring" process of assembling an assortment of jellies, jams, compotes, and preserves for the yearly fundraiser that benefits our local humane society and animal shelter. From apples and apricots to strawberries, nectarines & "Indian peaches," the summer's bounty will be sorted into ripeness squadrons and prepared for their glass-and-metal homes. Though the flavors are sweet, the floor sure is sticky!

Growing on the High Plains
Skip Mancini
Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to return to her roots in the heartland. Her San Francisco friends, concerned over her decision to live in a desolate flatland best known for a Hollywood tornado, were afraid she would wither and die on the vine. With pioneer spirit, Skip planted a garden. She began to learn about growing not only flowers and vegetables, but hearts and minds. If you agree that the prairie is a special place, we think you'll enjoy her weekly sojourns into Growing on the High Plains.
