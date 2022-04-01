© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Calling Wild Boars

Published April 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT
High Plains Outdoors: Calling Wild Boars

Luke used THE BULLET HP by Convergent Hunting Solutions to successfully call several wild hogs within camera range. One almost touched THE BULLET with its nose and all came within close rifle range.

Calling hogs, just like any other outdoor endeavor, doesn't work every time, but Luke is 3 for 3 in his early efforts.

Glenn (BOAR CALLER) Guess developed some sounds on an app that is available through Convergent Calling Solutions that brings ‘em in on the run.

To watch some videos Glenn has produced about calling hogs, visit HOG ZOMBIES on Youtube.

