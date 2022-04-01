High Plains Outdoors: Calling Wild Boars

Luke used THE BULLET HP by Convergent Hunting Solutions to successfully call several wild hogs within camera range. One almost touched THE BULLET with its nose and all came within close rifle range.

Calling hogs, just like any other outdoor endeavor, doesn't work every time, but Luke is 3 for 3 in his early efforts.

Glenn (BOAR CALLER) Guess developed some sounds on an app that is available through Convergent Calling Solutions that brings ‘em in on the run.

To watch some videos Glenn has produced about calling hogs, visit HOG ZOMBIES on Youtube.