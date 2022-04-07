© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Holiday.jpg
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Farm Pond Fishing

Published April 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
LUKE CLAYTON AND BASS.jpg

Farm pond fishing is a relaxing and often productive way of spending time outdoors and putting a few fish on the stringer for a fish fry.

Farm pond fishing is a relaxing and often productive way of spending time outdoors and putting a few fish on the stringer for a fish fry. Fish species such as bass and crappie can often overpopulate in small waters and it's perfectly okay to remove a few for the skillet, actually the fishery biologists recommend keeping numbers in check to avoid overpopulation which leads to stunted fish. In today's show, Luke gives some tips on catching fish from small waters.

High Plains Outdoors