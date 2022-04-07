High Plains Outdoors: Farm Pond Fishing

Farm pond fishing is a relaxing and often productive way of spending time outdoors and putting a few fish on the stringer for a fish fry. Fish species such as bass and crappie can often overpopulate in small waters and it's perfectly okay to remove a few for the skillet, actually the fishery biologists recommend keeping numbers in check to avoid overpopulation which leads to stunted fish. In today's show, Luke gives some tips on catching fish from small waters.