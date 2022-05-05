© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Holiday.jpg
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoor: Shallow Water Catfishing W/ Seth Vanover

Published May 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
LAKE FORK GUIDE SETH VANOVER AND CATFISH CAUGHT SHALLOW.jpg
GUIDE SETH VANOVER AT LAKE FORK CHANNEL - CATFISH CAUGHT IN THE SHALLOW

Luke Discussing shallow water catfishing with Lake Guide Seth Vanover.

This week Luke is joined by Lake Fork fishing guide Seth Vanover www.lakeforkcatandcrappie.com. Luke and his nephew retired guide Billy Kilpatrick enjoyed some fast-paced shallow water catfish action with Seth earlier this week. Click to listen to learn how the guide is catches these shallow water fish.

High Plains Outdoors