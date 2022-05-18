© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Saskatchewan Fishing

Published May 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
If you've considered fishing from a remote fly in fishing camp in Saskatchewan, you don't want to miss listening to today's show.

Luke''s guest is Mr. Barry Prall with Tazin Lake Lodge www.tazinlake.com . Barry and his partner Trevor Montgomery are co owners of this awesome fly in fishing camp that Luke will be visiting this Summer. Planning a trip 'up north' is really not all that complicated, especially with a good outfitter to keep you pointed in the right direction.

High Plains Outdoors