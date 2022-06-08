High Plains Outdoors: Summer White Bass

This week Luke talks about catching white bass (sand-bass as they are often called). The white bass spawn is a done deal, and the prolific fish are widespread over many lakes. They are excellent eating, especially after the thin strip of 'red meat' is removed from the fillet. Luke joined guide Brandon Sargent on Lake Ray Hubbard located a few miles east of Dallas for some red hot catching earlier this week. Click to learn some great techniques for putting these great tasting, hard fighting fish in the live well and ultimately frying pan!