High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Spray Mishap

Published June 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT
With all the heat lately, he thought a bit of humor might be in order to help us think about fall, hunting seasons and cooler weather.

Each week, Luke brings us some hunting, fishing, camping or general outdoor knowledge. But with all the heat lately, he thought a bit of humor might be in order to help us think about fall, hunting seasons and cooler weather. Scent removal products have been popular with hunters from a long time and Luke has ultimate confidence in his Scent Guardian, made by TRHP Outdoors. But, before 'spraying down', it's best to be absolutely positive of which product one is using. Well, click and listen, today's show might bring a smile to your face. Learn more about what Luke has going on at www.catfishradio.org

