High Plains Outdoors: Airguns

For several years, Luke has been hunting editor for Airgun Hobbyist, the only publication in the country devoted strictly to shooting and hunting with airguns.

In today's show Luke talks a bit about getting started shooting airguns, especially big bore airguns. Many states now allow hunting with big bore air rifles and now is a great time to get set up for fall hunts.

For more information on airguns, visit www.pyramydair.com or www.airforceairguns.com. Contact Luke through his radio website www.catfishradio.org.