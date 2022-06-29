© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Wild Pork Guisado

Published June 29, 2022
Guisado is a very easy to make Mexican dish and in today's show Luke tells how he made a tasty skillet of guisado from wild pork loin. As Luke mentions, there are many variations to this dish, and he's never cooked it exactly the same way twice. When you're in the mood for Mexican food, it's hard to beat a a taco made from spicy guisado. Click and learn how to make it!

Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton via his website www.catfishradio.org

