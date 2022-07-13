© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Mesquite Beans

Published July 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
This week, Luke talks about making some mighty fine coffee from mesquite beans. Luke used a pretty basic method of roasting and boiling the beans that resulted in a rich flavored 'coffee'. Mesquite tree beans are a super food, not only for wildlife but humans as well.
To learn more about the uses of mesquite beans and to possibly order some products made from the beans, visit www.cappadonaranch.com

