© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Holiday.jpg
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Tazin Lake

Published July 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Moose next to Tazin Lake Photo by Luke Clayton.JPG
This big bull moose was caught feeding along the shore of Tazin Lake. Thanks to some expert boat handling by guide Kent Kulrich, Luke snapped this photo at 45 yards.

Luke talks about his trip to Tazin Lake in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Luke rentuned from his fishing adventure in Saskatchewan just in time for this weeks show. He spent five glorious days fishing from Tazin Lake Lodge www.tazinlake.comfor big northern pike and lake trout. Pictured is a bull moose he encountered while fishing. His guide positioned the boat so that it would drive up downwind of the bull. :Luke took this photo at 45 yards with a 300 mm lens. Click and listen to luke tell about the moose encounter and also about a lynx that went swimming..

High Plains Outdoors