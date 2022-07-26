High Plains Outdoors: Tazin Lake

Luke rentuned from his fishing adventure in Saskatchewan just in time for this weeks show. He spent five glorious days fishing from Tazin Lake Lodge www.tazinlake.comfor big northern pike and lake trout. Pictured is a bull moose he encountered while fishing. His guide positioned the boat so that it would drive up downwind of the bull. :Luke took this photo at 45 yards with a 300 mm lens. Click and listen to luke tell about the moose encounter and also about a lynx that went swimming..

Tazin Lake LodgeTrophy Lake Trout and Pike Fishing in Saskatchewanwww.tazinlake.com