High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Catfishing

Published August 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
Luke discusses some of his favorite tips and baits for fishing Catfish.

Through the years Luke has caught catfish on everything from earthworms to wild hog liver. These days, he is fishing with a very clean bait that stays on the hook well and comes in flavors catfish love. Rather than messing with stinky cheese bait that seldom stays on the hook well, especially warm water, Luke simply buries a #5 hook in a cube of Catfish Pro and he's ready to go.
To learn more about these innovative baits and catfishing supplies, visit www.catfishpro.com

