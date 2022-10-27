© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors: Scouting in the New Age

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT
Luke talks to Steven Waugh about the use of live feed video cameras for hunters to setup around their food plots or feeders.

Wildlife scouting has come a long, long way through the years. Luke's guest this week is Steven Waugh and the topic is the use of live feed video cameras for hunters to set on food plots, feeders, etc.

For about $200 plus a monthly fee of about $15, hunters and wildlife watchers can set up a cell phone app operated video camera that supplies a continuous feed video to one's cell phone. Click and listen to Steven describe this innovative new system in detail...

Also, you can reach Steven Waugh at 214 809 5303 or visit their Facebook page below.

(2) Kaufman County Wild Hog Buyer llc 214-809-5303 | Mabank TX | Facebook

