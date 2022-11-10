High Plains Outdoors: Hunting With Friends

This week Luke recaps a great hunt with some wonderful people including the crew from A SPORTSMANS LIFE on Carbon TV and Youtube and some great new friends Mr. Edgar Cotton and his son David.

The Cotton's invited us down to hunt some of the big bucks the Becker Bottoms are known for. I decided to run the camera and let my friend Jeff Rice do the hunting. He harvested a whopper whitetail, the largest of his hunting career. Even I chose not to hunt, this was a special time with some great people, and I was fortunate to be there when my good friend took the buck of his lifetime! Contact outdoors writer and radio show host Luke Clayton through is website www.catfishradio.org