High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Buying an Airgun

Published February 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
Luke provides some tips for those looking to buy and "charge" an airgun.

In this week's outdoors show, Luke discusses shooting and hunting with big bore air rifles. He gives enough information to get you on the road to some fun shooting and hunting. To continue learning about these awesome hunting arms, visit www.pyramydair.com

High Plains Outdoors