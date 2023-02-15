High Plains Outdoors: 50 Cal Air-Gun

As hunting editor for the only air gun related magazine in the country, AIRGUN HOBBYIST, I have had the opportunity to shoot, film and write about a great number of big bore air rifles.

This past week, I first put my hands on the Umarex www.umarex.com 50 caliber HAMMER and to date, this is the most powerful air powered rifle I've had in my hands, and I've shot a bunch of them. In today's show I'll introduce you to this hard shooting rifle. If you haven't discovered shooting/hunting with the power of air, this might be a great introduction. Check out Luke's hour-long radio show at www.catfishradio.org