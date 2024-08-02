High Plains Outdoors: Catfishing

Earlier this week, Luke had the pleasure to visit with Ryan Fergus, manager and head honcho at Wind Point Park www.windpointpark.com on beautiful Lake Tawakoni located about an hour east of Dallas. Ryan gave :Luke a tour of the awesome 200 acre park that included cabins, RV hookups short term and long term, great fishing piers, boat launches and boat storage. The list goes on and on. Luke describes the park as one of the very best with the best amenities of any he has visited. A highlight of Luke's visit was a visit with 87 year old Charles Glasscock who has been fishing the point long before the modern day campground existed. Charles is an expert bank fisherman and during a set down interview on a park bench, he shared some of his catfish catching tips with Luke. As a veteran outdoor writer for almost 4 decades, Luke says the real highlight of his career is getting to meet new friends like Glasscock and Ferguson. Expect to hear much more about this awesome destination in upcoming shows. Listen to Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friend" wherever podcast are found.

