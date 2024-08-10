© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Skillet Baked Beans

Published August 10, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
This week, Luke shares his tasty skillet version of baked beans that can be cooked over the campfire or the kitchen stove. As with most of Luke's recipes, he leaves a lot of the flavoring up to individual tastes. In this recipe, he incorporates Hatch Chili peppers, fresh garlic, onion, dark brown sugar and bacon. Sound good? Click and learn Luke's easy but tasty recipe.

Listen to Luke's weekly podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, wherever podcasts are found.

