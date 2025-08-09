© 2025
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Cottonseed Supplements for Deer

Published August 9, 2025 at 9:38 AM CDT
Luke's guest this week is Hunter Barrett with Fortified Cottonseed www.fortifiedcottonseed.com. Hunter and Luke discuss feeding cottonseed as a supplement to deer. There are very many reasons that make perfect sense why one should take a close look at cottonseed. To hear Luke's hour long show, visit www.catfishradio.org

