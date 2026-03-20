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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: A Freshwater Mussel Shell Turkey Call

Published March 20, 2026 at 10:18 AM CDT
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Luke’s mussel shell turkey call
Luke’s mussel shell turkey call

Luke's talking about spring turkey hunting this week, and he uses a unique tool to help him out. Lots of folks use turkey calls, but this one is not what you’d expect...

Luke's talking about spring turkey hunting this week. Click to learn how he uses a freshwater mussel shell to call turkeys!

Listen to Luke's hour long outdoor show, "Catfish Radio”, as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found. Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org.

High Plains Outdoors