High Plains Outdoors: A Freshwater Mussel Shell Turkey Call
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Luke's talking about spring turkey hunting this week, and he uses a unique tool to help him out. Lots of folks use turkey calls, but this one is not what you’d expect...
Luke's talking about spring turkey hunting this week. Click to learn how he uses a freshwater mussel shell to call turkeys!
Listen to Luke's hour long outdoor show, "Catfish Radio”, as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found. Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org.