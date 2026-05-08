High Plains Outdoors: River Fishing for Blue Catfish

Luke's long time friend guide J.C. McCollough is with Luke on the show this week; Luke and J.C. first fished and hunted together well over three decades ago, and have enjoyed many outdoor adventures together.

Fishing has been great in the Red River below the Texoma dam, with lots of blue catfish landed. J.C. runs an airboat to negotiate the shallow stretches of river, and fishes the deeper holes where the fish congregate in large numbers. J.C. can be reached by calling 580-372-0320.

Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found!