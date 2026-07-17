High Plains Outdoors: P.I.G. Hog Traps
Ways To Subscribe
Whether you’re into trapping, or you’re just trying to rid your property of some wild hogs, you might be interested in Luke’s new discovery, P.I.G. Hog Traps. Learn more about these in this week’s episode!
This week, Luke talks about an innovative hog trap that anyone can use effectively to remove entire sounders of wild hogs from their property without the use of expensive, cell-phone activated gates, etc. Listen to Luke explain the trap and visit www.thepighogtrap.com to learn more.
Catch Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere you find your podcasts. Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!