High Plains Outdoors: P.I.G. Hog Traps

This week, Luke talks about an innovative hog trap that anyone can use effectively to remove entire sounders of wild hogs from their property without the use of expensive, cell-phone activated gates, etc. Listen to Luke explain the trap and visit www.thepighogtrap.com to learn more.

Catch Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere you find your podcasts. Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!

