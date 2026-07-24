High Plains Outdoors: Bill Carey and Striper Express

Thanks to the confidence and skill of our guide, our goal was achieved in style; we limited out on stripers up to 28 inches, but the trip was a study in perseverance.

For the first hour or so the fish simply would not bite. Capt. Todd marked big schools under the boat but nary a strike. Then, as though a light switch was flipped, the action went from zero to red hot. School after school of feeding stripers were under our boat and the action was on! One-ounce lead slabs were the ticket to the fast-paced action and most strikes came within a few feet of bottom.

Hats off to Capt. Todd's confidence and skill putting us on fish. As he noted later, "You just have to trust the process". It's hot now but as Bill Carey says, "Not the way we do it at Striper Express" To book a trip, visit the website www.striperexpress.com. Lodging is available within walking distance to the docks.

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Listen to Luke's hour-long podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends," just about everywhere podcasts are found. Larry Weishuhn joins Luke every week on this podcast that is actually the commercial radio show "Catfish Radio" that has been on the air over twenty years.

Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org!

